John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Mike "Dewey" Walaszek

Mike "Dewey" Walaszek Obituary
Mike "Dewey" Walaszek

Westland, Michigan - Age 66 October 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Donna for 31 years. Loving father of Jennifer (Rod) Munroe and Michael (Vanessa). Cherished Papa of Logan, Braden, Jacob and Joshua. Visitation Sunday 2 pm - 8pm with a 7:30pm Funeral Service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). **After all these years of looking, I finally made this page**.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
