Milanka Serdenkovski
Dearborn - Serdenkovski, Milanka. August 14, 2019. Age 91 of Dearborn. Beloved wife of Josif (for 75 years). Loving mother of Slave (Mitana) Serdenkovski and the late Petre (Tasula) Serdenkovski. Dear sister of Naum (Sandra) Stefanovich, Danica (the late Petre) Serdenkovski and Slavka (Don) Missos. Dear sister-in-law of Maria Stefanovich. Dearest grandmother of 4. Loving great-grandmother of 5. Milanka was preceded in death by her parents, Boris and Jordana and her siblings , Nikolina (the late Vasil) Dimov and Risto Stefanovich. Milanka will be deeply missed by family and friends. Visitation Friday, August 16, 2019 from 2- 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 pm at the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. In state Saturday 9:30 a.m. with a 10:00 a.m. funeral service to follow at St. Clement Orthodox Church, 19600 Ford Rd., Dearborn. Interment Grand Lawn Cemetery. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Milanka's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 16, 2019