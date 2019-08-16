Services
Voran Funeral Home - Dearborn Chapel
23701 Ford Road
Dearborn, MI 48128
(313) 278-5100
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Voran Funeral Home
23701 Ford Road
Dearborn, MI
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Voran Funeral Home
23701 Ford Road
Dearborn, MI
Lying in State
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Clement Orthodox Church
19600 Ford Rd.
Dearborn, MI
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Clement Orthodox Church
19600 Ford Rd.
Dearborn, MI
Dearborn - Serdenkovski, Milanka. August 14, 2019. Age 91 of Dearborn. Beloved wife of Josif (for 75 years). Loving mother of Slave (Mitana) Serdenkovski and the late Petre (Tasula) Serdenkovski. Dear sister of Naum (Sandra) Stefanovich, Danica (the late Petre) Serdenkovski and Slavka (Don) Missos. Dear sister-in-law of Maria Stefanovich. Dearest grandmother of 4. Loving great-grandmother of 5. Milanka was preceded in death by her parents, Boris and Jordana and her siblings , Nikolina (the late Vasil) Dimov and Risto Stefanovich. Milanka will be deeply missed by family and friends. Visitation Friday, August 16, 2019 from 2- 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 pm at the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. In state Saturday 9:30 a.m. with a 10:00 a.m. funeral service to follow at St. Clement Orthodox Church, 19600 Ford Rd., Dearborn. Interment Grand Lawn Cemetery. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Milanka's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 16, 2019
