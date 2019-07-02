Services
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
(586) 792-5000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
View Map
Mildred A. Buczek

Mildred A. Buczek Obituary
Mildred A. Buczek

Roseville - Mildred A. Buczek, age 91, a longtime Roseville resident, passed away June 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard Buczek for 71 years. Loving mother of Debra Hamlin, Karen Solosky, Gerard (Lori) Buczek and Ron (Rose) Buczek. Proud grandmother of eleven and great-grandmother of ten. Dear sister of Frank Hoin, Beverly Skruba and the late Roy Hoin. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3 pm until 8 pm at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Rd., Clinton Township. Funeral service will be Wednesday at 10 am at the funeral home. Please share a memory with the family at www.kaulfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 2, 2019
