Mildred "Millie" Alice Gruetzner
Mildred "Millie" Alice Gruetzner entered eternal life on October 4, 2020. She was born in Riesel, Texas, April 8, 1932, to Theodore and Hattie Kelm Bethke. She was married to James M. Gruetzner for over 66 years.
She was a longtime member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Washington Twp. where her husband was minister, and later at Historic Trinity Church in downtown Detroit.
She is survived by her husband and their four children, James (Kelly), Jan (Alex) Galton, J.Karl (Rose Bonacci), and Joani (Mark) Laginess, eleven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.
Visitation: Sunday, October 11, 4:00-8:00 PM, Thayer-Rock Funeral Home, Farmington, MI
Funeral: Monday, October 12, at Historic Trinity Lutheran Church, 1345 Gratiot Ave., Detroit, MI, visitation at 10:00 AM, funeral service service at 11:00, lunch at the church immediately following. The funeral may also be viewed at www.youtube.com/c/historictrinity
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift directed to Historic Trinity Church or Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. For a complete obituary, please see: www.thayer-rock.com