Mildred Berg, 98, of Birmingham, Michigan, died on 25 April 2020. Beloved wife of 76 years to the late Aaron Berg. Millie is survived by daughter, Brenda (Art) Friedman; sons, Richard (Made) Berg, Bob (Ro) Berg; and Chuck (Patricia) Berg; grandchildren, Cindy (Bob) Schnoll, Andy (Jenny) Friedman, Adam Berg, Ana (Leon) Adiputra, David (Jen) Berg, Carrie (Pat) Thomas, Grace (Alex) Sobieski, Bjorn Berg, Audrey Berg, Michael Berg, and Katie Berg; great-grandchildren, Annie Scholl, Jessica Schnoll, Lizzy Friedman, Nick Friedman, Sara Adiputra, Dylan Adiputra, Maya Berg, Benny Berg, Jack Thomas, Josie Sobieski, Desiree Sobieski; sisters Rae Bolnick and Annette Gurian; sister-in-law Charlotte Schuff and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT 1:00 P.M., MONDAY, APRIL 27, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel, 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020