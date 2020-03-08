Services
John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
23700 West Road
Brownstown , MI 48183
(734) 692-1515
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
23700 West Road
Brownstown , MI 48183
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
23700 West Road
Brownstown , MI 48183
Mildred June (Kovalick) Berus

Mildred June (Kovalick) Berus Obituary
Mildred June (Kovalick) Berus

Brownstown - (Kovalick) Berus, Mildred June. March 7, 2020. Age 94 of Brownstown.

Beloved wife of the late Louis Frank. Loving mother of Joyce (Kevin) Ward, Floyd (Lynn), Lois (Randal Schmidt) Jones, the late Joseph A. and the late Michael. Dearest grandmother of Keely, Geoffrey, Justin (Sabrina), Monica, Kent (Audrey) and Kevin (Nicole) Ward. Dear great grandmother of Isabelle and Leon.

Visitation, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 4:00-8:00 PM. Service Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 10:00 AM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Rd., Brownstown. www.molnarfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
