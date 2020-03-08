|
|
Mildred June (Kovalick) Berus
Brownstown - (Kovalick) Berus, Mildred June. March 7, 2020. Age 94 of Brownstown.
Beloved wife of the late Louis Frank. Loving mother of Joyce (Kevin) Ward, Floyd (Lynn), Lois (Randal Schmidt) Jones, the late Joseph A. and the late Michael. Dearest grandmother of Keely, Geoffrey, Justin (Sabrina), Monica, Kent (Audrey) and Kevin (Nicole) Ward. Dear great grandmother of Isabelle and Leon.
Visitation, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 4:00-8:00 PM. Service Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 10:00 AM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Rd., Brownstown. www.molnarfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020