Mildred Laurino
Passed away peacefully on December 3, 2020 at the age of 102. Beloved wife of the late Fred Laurino. Loving mother of Deretta (Daniel) Danowski, Cheryl (the late Samuel) Spadafora, Patricia (Robert) Maurer, and Frederick (Elizabeth) Laurino. Cherished grandmother of 9; great-grandmother of 19. Dearest sister of Delores Hendrickson. She leaves behind many loving family members and friends. Please share memories at fredwoodfuneralhome.com
.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 13, 2020.