- - Lobb, Mildred "Millie" was born on February 16, 1943 in Hamtramck, MI to the late Priscilla and Joseph Chordich. She grew up on Gill Road in Farmington, MI where she attended school and graduated from the University of Michigan in 1993 with a Masters Degree in Social Work. Millie worked in the Hartland High School Administrations Office, Livingston County Job Training and Hartland Community Education. As a member of the Hartland Genesis Alternative Education Staff she worked as a Social Worker from 1999 and until her retirement in 2006. She was loved by all the students whose lives she touched and was so proud of her career and the staff she worked with. Millie and her husband Doug traveled between their summer home in Central Lake, MI and their winter home in Fountain Hills, AZ. She loved square dancing, line dancing, baking, gardening, sewing and making stained glass. She was a member of Ann Arbor Orchid Society and had a passion for arranging flowers and gift baskets. Millie was "Jitterbug," a clown in the Shepherd of the Hills Clown Ministry. She won gold medals in AZ Senior Olympic Dancers and won Blue Ribbons for orchids at Ann Arbor Orchid Society. Every summer she would have a booth at Brownwood Acres in Northern Michigan, where she would sell baked goods, dog coats and treats. Millie and Doug loved to square dance, and she made matching costumes for them; she was an excellent seamstress.



She was the beloved wife of Douglas for 57 years. Loving mother of Marcy Lynn (Greg) Clark, Amy Patrice (Mark) Marchel and the late Scott (Tana Ramon) Lobb. Beloved Grandmother of Michael Lobb and Ryan Clark. Dear sister of Patricia Byrne and sister-in-law of Jean and Patty and the late Ken Lobb. She will also be dearly missed by her childhood friend, Evette Priestap. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was the niece of her beloved late Ann and Dominic Gizzi and also preceded in death by friends, Chuck (Evette) Priestap and David Sternisa. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 and Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 4-8 pm at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Novi (248-348-1800) with a Serbian Orthodox service at 6pm Thursday. Funeral liturgy is 10:30 am Friday, March 1, 2019 am at St. James Catholic Church 46325 W. 10 Mile Rd. Novi with visitation 10 am until time of liturgy at church. Memorial contributions may be directed to c. Interment Franklin Cemetery, Franklin, MI. Expressions of sympathy www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com







Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019