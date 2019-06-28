|
Mildred Lois Goett
Clinton Twp - Mildred Lois Goett age 104 of Clinton Twp., MI formerly Peoria, IL, passed away June 25, 2019. Funeral services will be 3 PM Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 Silver Lake Road, Fenton. Pastor Mark Cox officiating. Visitation 1 PM until the time of service. Interment 1 PM Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Swan Lake Memory Gardens, Peoria, IL. Contributions are suggested to the favorite in memory of Mildred. Mildred was born March 24, 1915 in Peoria, IL the daughter of Charles A. and Martha Roloff (Zuercher) Goett. She married Laurel Lee Goett in Peoria, IL March 9, 1935. Surviving are: children, Bonnie Lee (Carl E.) Fischer, and Terry Lee (Linda J.) Goett; 5 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Laurel; granddaughter, Heather, 3 sisters, and 2 brothers. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 28, 2019