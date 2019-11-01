Services
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
(586) 792-5000
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
Rosary
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
Lying in State
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Pio of Pietrelcina Catholic Church
18720 13Mile Rd.
Roseville, MI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pio of Pietrelcina Catholic Church
18720 13Mile Rd.
Roseville, MI
Mildred "Mitzi" Rawski

Mildred "Mitzi" Rawski Obituary
Mildred "Mitzi" Rawski

Roseville - Mildred "Mitzi" Rawski, of Roseville, passed away on November 1, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Stanley; adored mother of Donna (the late Gary) Kaminski, Joyce (Gus) Goutis, Jeanette (Dave) Brown, Christine (Mike) Schultz, Catherine (Bob) Gimby, and Skip (Kim) Rawski; proud grandma of 16 and great-grandma of 8. Mitzi was preceded in passing by her siblings and parents, Frank and Anna Kryza. The family will greet friends from 4pm-9pm with a 7pm Rosary service on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Rd., Clinton Twp. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Monday, November 4, at St. Pio of Pietrelcina Catholic Church, 18720 13Mile Rd., Roseville. In state from 10:30am until time of mass. Interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Fond memories may be offered via the online guestbook at www.KaulFuneralHome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
