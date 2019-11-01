|
Mildred "Mitzi" Rawski
Roseville - Mildred "Mitzi" Rawski, of Roseville, passed away on November 1, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Stanley; adored mother of Donna (the late Gary) Kaminski, Joyce (Gus) Goutis, Jeanette (Dave) Brown, Christine (Mike) Schultz, Catherine (Bob) Gimby, and Skip (Kim) Rawski; proud grandma of 16 and great-grandma of 8. Mitzi was preceded in passing by her siblings and parents, Frank and Anna Kryza. The family will greet friends from 4pm-9pm with a 7pm Rosary service on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Rd., Clinton Twp. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Monday, November 4, at St. Pio of Pietrelcina Catholic Church, 18720 13Mile Rd., Roseville. In state from 10:30am until time of mass. Interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Fond memories may be offered via the online guestbook at www.KaulFuneralHome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019