Mildred Beauford Stephens was born to the late Lucious Dee Stephens and Eren (Johnson) Stephens on Feb. 24, 1933 in Sunny South, Alabama. Mildred was one of seven siblings, all of whom preceded her in death. At a young age, Mildred was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church in Vineland, Alabama. She received an early education at Good Shepherd Lutheran School and later graduated from Immanuel Lutheran College in Greensboro, North Carolina.
After graduation, Mildred returned home to Alabama where her cousin introduced her to Abraham Stephens, who would become the love of Mildred's life. Abraham and Mildred were married on May 18, 1957, moved to Michigan, and remained together until his passing. To their union, they had four beautiful children, three of whom preceded Mildred in death: Eren, Regina, and Larry. Mildred believed in the importance of education and instilled this value in each of her children, encouraging them to take advantage of every learning opportunity, in both their school education and biblical teachings. She taught her children about the Bible, the Ten Commandments, and the Golden Rule. Mildred was a devoted homemaker and stayed at home with her children until her youngest, Larry, began attending full days of kindergarten. She was a dedicated mother and did not want her children to leave or return to an empty home. In 1971, she began her career at Stark Elementary School, which was walking distance from her home, and worked there until she retired.
Mildred loved spending time in the kitchen preparing meals for her family with fresh vegetables from her well-kept garden. She was an excellent cook and baker; everything she made was delicious! She was well known for her German chocolate cake, peach cobbler, pig feet, homemade rolls, and Jucy Lucy burgers.
A devout Christian and servant of God, Mildred was a faithful member of St. Philips Ev. Lutheran Church in Detroit for over 45 years. She worked on numerous committees and stayed active until her health declined. She instilled in her children and grandchildren the importance of regular church attendance, as well as cultivating a personal relationship with God. Mildred took every moment and made it a life lesson, passing on her years of wisdom to those she loved. She relished any opportunity to teach, motivate, encourage, and mentor. Life was her classroom and she was always ready to teach.
God called Mildred home in the early hours of Thursday, Jan. 9. Following a funeral on Jan. 18 at St. Philip's, she was interred beside her husband and three of her children at the family gravesite in Elmwood Cemetery, Detroit. She is survived by her daughter Gail Stephens, grandchildren JerMel (Mary) Stephens and J'Nel Stephens-Danzler, great-granddaughter Colette, son-in-law Bill Laitner, God-sent sons Stacey Brown and Fred Lucas, God-sent daughter Gwen Anderson, a host of nieces and nephews, relatives, friends and her St. Philip's church family.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020