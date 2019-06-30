|
Mildred Swart
- - Age 88, June 18, 2019 Beloved wife of the late Arza "Abe" Swart for 62 years. Loving mother of Michaela "Mickey" and Molly (David Smyk). Adored grandmother of Megan (Chris) Byrnes, Colin (Joy) Wilson, Mack Wilson, Mallory (Jack Byrne) Smyk, and Cameron Smyk. Cherished great-grandmother of Christopher, Michael, and Elizabeth Byrnes, and Vercile and Isla Wilson. Also survived by sister-in-law JoAnn Armstrong and many nieces and nephews. Also predeceased by parents Mildred and Clifford Armstrong, sister Patricia LaPointe, brother-in-law James LaPointe, and brother Robert Armstrong. Private services will be held. Memorials appreciated to St. Anne's Mead (Southfield, MI), St. James Episcopal Church (Birmingham, MI), or St. James Episcopal Church (Sault Ste. Marie, MI).
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 30, 2019