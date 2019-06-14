Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Milford Nemer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milford "Mickey" Nemer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Milford "Mickey" Nemer Obituary
Milford "Mickey" Nemer

Franklin - Milford "Mickey" Nemer, 90, of Franklin, Michigan, died on June 13, 2019. Beloved husband of 30 years of the late Barbara Nemer. Pre-deceased by his former wife and mother of his children Ilene Nemer. Cherished father of Ellen (David) Maiseloff, Larry (Rosalind) Nemer, and the late Patti Nemer. Loving grandfather of Jennifer Maiseloff, Alyssa (Sam) Yashinsky, Stephen (Julie Tschirhart) Maiseloff, Drew Nemer, Danny Nemer, Michael (Traci) Baum, and Stuart Baum. Adored great-grandfather of Parker Baum and Rubin Yashinsky. Devoted son of the late Morris and the late Anne Nemer. Brother of the late Basil Nemer. Also survived by Barbara's children Lori Weber and Jonathan (Dayna) Weber and their children Sevillana, Jamiey, Dylan, Dustin and Rylee; brother and sisters-in-law the late Lenard Canvasser, Deena Canvasser, Paul Canvasser (partner Jeffrey Slatkin), the late Alfred Lipshaw, and Jacqueline Lipshaw. Lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. SERVICES 1:00 P.M. FRIDAY, JUNE 14, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. INTERMENT AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. www.irakaufman.com

logo


logo





Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now