Franklin - Milford "Mickey" Nemer, 90, of Franklin, Michigan, died on June 13, 2019. Beloved husband of 30 years of the late Barbara Nemer. Pre-deceased by his former wife and mother of his children Ilene Nemer. Cherished father of Ellen (David) Maiseloff, Larry (Rosalind) Nemer, and the late Patti Nemer. Loving grandfather of Jennifer Maiseloff, Alyssa (Sam) Yashinsky, Stephen (Julie Tschirhart) Maiseloff, Drew Nemer, Danny Nemer, Michael (Traci) Baum, and Stuart Baum. Adored great-grandfather of Parker Baum and Rubin Yashinsky. Devoted son of the late Morris and the late Anne Nemer. Brother of the late Basil Nemer. Also survived by Barbara's children Lori Weber and Jonathan (Dayna) Weber and their children Sevillana, Jamiey, Dylan, Dustin and Rylee; brother and sisters-in-law the late Lenard Canvasser, Deena Canvasser, Paul Canvasser (partner Jeffrey Slatkin), the late Alfred Lipshaw, and Jacqueline Lipshaw. Lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. SERVICES 1:00 P.M. FRIDAY, JUNE 14, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. INTERMENT AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 14, 2019