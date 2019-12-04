Services
Franklin - Milton H. Ring, 94, of Franklin, Michigan, died on 03 December 2019. Beloved husband of 63 years of Eunice Ring. Cherished father of Elizabeth (Neil) Fellows, Karen (Steve) Weiss, and Marianne (Robert) Caplan. Loving grandpa of Grant Fellows, Jillian Fellows, Matthew Fellows, Emma Fellows, Mitchell Weiss, Bradley Weiss, Daniel Weiss, Eric Weiss, Madeline (Mark) Fortelka, Douglas (fiancée Bridget Cullen) Caplan, Seth Caplan. Proud great-grandfather of Tallulah Fortelka and Celeste Fortelka. Devoted son of the late Julius and the late Julia Ring. Dear brother of the late Hermina Leib, the late Isabel Lloyd, and the late Jeanette MacWilliams. FUNERAL SERVICE 2:00 P.M. FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Clover Hill Park Cemetery. www.irakaufman.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
