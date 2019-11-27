|
Miriam Freeling
Lincoln Park - Miriam Freeling, 89, of Lincoln Park, Michigan, died on November 22, 2019. Beloved wife of 44 years of Neal Freeling. Cherished mother of the late Leland Freeling. Loving grandmother of Kevin Freeling. Adoring great-grandmother of Paisley and Alison. Dear sister of the late Jim Eppstein and the late Phyllis Baum. Sister-in-law of Sheila (Jack) Granowitz. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. FUNERAL SERVICE 12:00 P.M. TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL - GARDEN CHAPEL. INTERMENT AT WOODLAWN CEMETERY IN TOLEDO, OHIO. It is suggested that those who wish to further honor the memory of Miriam Freeling may do so by making a contribution to: Wayne State University Occupational Therapy Department, 5475 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI 48202, or - Greater Michigan Chapter, 25200 Telegraph Rd., Suite 100, Southfield, MI 48033, 248-351-0280. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019