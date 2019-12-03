|
Miriam "Mir" Schreck
Traverse City - Miriam "Mir" Schreck died at her home in Traverse City, Michigan on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the age of 94. Miriam was born to the late Emil and Alma (Schurman) Schnaible of Lafayette, Indiana on February 15, 1925. She grew up in Lafayette and attended St. James Lutheran School and Jefferson High School. She graduated from Purdue University with a Pharmacy degree in 1947.
Miriam met Edwin "Ed" Schreck while both were attending Purdue. They were married on April 24, 1948 at St. James Lutheran Church in Lafayette. Mir and Ed lived in Detroit and then Birmingham, Michigan until August 1972 when they moved to Traverse City, Michigan. Mir and Ed successfully raised their four children and were married until Ed's death in August 1992.
Mir was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church, at St. James Lutheran Church in Lafayette, Indiana, at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in Birmingham, Michigan, and then for over 47 years at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Traverse City, Michigan.
Mir was an active volunteer and made significant contributions to a number of organizations. She was an active member of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer's Women's Society. In Traverse City, she was a longtime contributor to the Munson Medical Center Auxiliary. She also participated in the Traverse City chapter of the Valparaiso University Guild, whose mission was to promote Lutheran higher education and provide leadership opportunities for women throughout its ranks.
In addition to raising her four children and doing lots of volunteer work, Mir enjoyed sports and followed her favorite teams and individuals and the favorites of family members. For many years, she and her sisters, Mary and Eleanor, had weekly phone calls that kept them and their families connected. In recent years, she particularly enjoyed planning and hosting an annual extended family reunion in Traverse City.
Miriam is survived by three sons and a daughter; Edward (Mary) Schreck, Daniel Schreck, Frederick (Gracia) Schreck and Patricia (John) Balcerzak. Also surviving are grandchildren; Daniel Schreck, Steven Schreck, Mark Schreck, Ashley (Alberto Pettinato) Balcerzak and Bryan Balcerzak.
She was preceded in death by her husband Edwin, three sisters and a brother; Mary Lottes, Alma Hopwood, Frederick Schnaible, and Eleanor Hooker.
A funeral service honoring Miriam will take place at 2:00 p.m., with visitation starting at 1:00 p.m., on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Soller-Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette, Indiana 47909. Pastor David French will officiate. Burial will follow in Spring Vale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Traverse City, Munson HealthCare Regional Foundation in Traverse City or St. James Lutheran Church in Lafayette.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019