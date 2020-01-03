|
|
Miriam Shenkman
Age 99, of West Bloomfield, died January 2, 2020
Beloved wife for 75 years to the late Jack Shenkman.
Devoted mother of Elaine Beresh, Gloria (late Martin) Cohen, Arnold (late Vicky Crofton) Shenkman and Martin (Dr. Pattie Klein) Shenkman.
Loving grandmother of 11 grandchildren.
Adoring great-grandmother of 39 great-grandchildren.
Graveside Service Sunday, 11:30 am, at ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK. Arrangements by HEBREW MEMORIAL CHAPEL, (248) 543-1622.
www.hebrewmemorial.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020