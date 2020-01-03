Services
Hebrew Memorial Chapel
26640 Greenfield Rd
Oak Park, MI 48237
(248) 543-1622
Graveside service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
11:30 AM
ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK
Miriam Shenkman Obituary
Miriam Shenkman

Age 99, of West Bloomfield, died January 2, 2020

Beloved wife for 75 years to the late Jack Shenkman.

Devoted mother of Elaine Beresh, Gloria (late Martin) Cohen, Arnold (late Vicky Crofton) Shenkman and Martin (Dr. Pattie Klein) Shenkman.

Loving grandmother of 11 grandchildren.

Adoring great-grandmother of 39 great-grandchildren.

Graveside Service Sunday, 11:30 am, at ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK. Arrangements by HEBREW MEMORIAL CHAPEL, (248) 543-1622.

www.hebrewmemorial.org

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -