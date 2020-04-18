|
Mitchell A. Clay
Mitchell A. Clay passed away April 12, 2020, at the age of 89. He was the loving husband of Lorraine for 58 years; devoted father of J. Michelle Keen (former spouse Joseph Keen) and M. Paul Clay; cherished grandfather of C. Nick Keen (Brittney Braxton); caring brother of the late L. Brenda Marshall and uncle of Zaverian Marshall; and dear son of the late Julia and late Robert Marshall. He is survived by cousins, other relatives, and friends. Mitch graduated from Cass Tech and was a radar technician in the Korean War. He worked for the city's NSD program for 26 years. Mitch was devoted to his family, loved playing pool, listening to jazz, and watching baseball and old movies. He also loved to read, and he reread his favorite book Cosmos many times. Mitch always wore a smile and a Dobbs dress hat. He will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or to the AAUW Birmingham Branch Foundation. www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020