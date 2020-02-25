|
|
Mitchell D. Kehetian
Allen Park - age 89, peacefully passed away February 22, 2020, in Dearborn, MI with his family beside him. Mitch was the retired Editor of the Macomb Daily Newspapers. He is survived by his beloved wife, Rose Kehetian; Dearest children, Grace Kulegian, Janet Haroian, and Karen Kehetian; Proud grandfather of Melanie Haroian, Stephen Haroian, Johnny Kulegian,and Michael Kulegian. Also survived by many special nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral services were held in St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church, with entombment in Woodmere Cemetery. The family suggests memorial donations be sent to either St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church (19300 Ford Rd; Dearborn, MI 48128), or to the Nor Keghi Association (29958 High Valley Rd., Farmington Hills, MI 48331). Arrangements in the care of SIMON JAVIZIAN FUNERAL DIRECTORS (248) 626-7815. Please view his obituary and leave a loving remembrance at www.SJavizian.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020