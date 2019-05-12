|
Mitchell Karaszkiewicz
Westland - Mitchell Karaszkiewicz of Westland, MI, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in Grand Blanc, Michigan. Born in Hamtramck on June 15,1948 to parents Mitchell and Wanda Mazur Karaszkiewicz,, he was a proud member of the Steamfitters UA Local 636 and enjoyed golf and the Detroit Tigers.
He is predeceased by his parents, brother, Dennis and sister, Michaeline Montezinos. He is survived by his children, Lynn (Peter) Dunn, Debbie (Marie) Wendt and Jason Karaszkiewicz. He was the proud grandfather of Nicholas (Amanda), Amanda (Kevin), Megan, Julian, Alex, Ryan, Evan and Olivia and four great-grandsons. A private memorial service will be planned for a later date. Memorial donations may be made to a scholarship fund established in his name at https://wlcsd.org/parents/scholarships/legacy-scholarship-fund/donate/.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 12, 2019