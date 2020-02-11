Services
Mitchell Simon


1930 - 2020
Mitchell Simon Obituary
Mitchell Simon

St. Clair Shores - Mitchell Simon passed away on February 10, 2020 at the age of 89. A son of Mitry and Mary (nee Gennaoui), he was born on June 24, 1930 in Detroit. Preceded in death by his brothers, Anthony and Joseph. Loving brother of Mary Louise (Joseph) Zainea. Cherished uncle of Leane, David, and Kathryn Zainea; and Joseph Simon. Proud great-uncle of Amelia and Simon Zainea. Mitchell will lie in state on Friday, February 14, from 9:30 am until time of funeral Mass at 10:00 am at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 21620 Greater Mack Ave., St. Clair Shores, 48080. Donations may be made to the Capuchin Franciscan Province of St. Joseph, 1820 Mt. Elliott St., Detroit, 48207. ahpeters.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020
