Services
Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio
811 South W.W. White Road
San Antonio, TX 78220
(210) 227-7281
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio
811 South W.W. White Road
San Antonio, TX 78220
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio
811 South W.W. White Road
San Antonio, TX 78220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mollie Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mollie D. Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mollie D. Jones Obituary
Mollie D. Jones

Mollie D. Jones (Williams). was born in Coatopa, Alabama to John Henry Williams and Ida Mae Garrett.

She's survived by her, son Otis Jones Jr.& Denise(Former wife), daughter Nicole McEvoy & Rich(husband), Willie Johnson and Hettie Lawson (Michigan) Stephen Williams (Delaware) Garrett (Margie) Williams (Alabama) Marie Moore, James Williams, Ida Davis and Larry (Karen) Williams (Michigan) (Wife) and six grandchildren Brittany Jones, Natasha Jones, Marcus McEvoy, Malcolm McEvoy, Otis R Jones, and Mykal McEvoy.

Mollie is preceded in death by husband Otis L Jones, daughter Rose Marie Jones, sister Bea Ogles, brother Frank Williams, sister Irene Hines, and brothers John R. Williams, Harry Williams and Edd Williams

Mollie graduated from Sumpter County Training School in 1959, upon graduating she went on to attend Miles College in Alabama

In 1961 she met Otis L Jones who was to become her husband. They were married the following year and had three children (Rose, Otis Jr., and Nicole) from this union. During their time together they traveled to Bunker Hill Air Force Base, Indiana, Biggs Air Force Base, Texas, Warner Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, The Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Royal Air Force Base Alconbury England, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Royal Air Force Base Upper Heyford, England, and Scott Air Force Base, Illinois (where they retired from the service).

She was a very loving and passionate woman that loved people especially her grandchildren. She really enjoyed playing bingo, going to casinos, sewing and spending time with her grandchildren, they were her heart and she was so proud of them.

Services will be the following:

Viewing Friday, October 11, 2019, from 5 pm to 8 pm

Funeral Services Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 11:00am at

Lewis Funeral Home,

811 S. W. W. White Road

San Antonio TX. 78220

She will be laid to rest Tuesday October 14, 2019,

Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery

1520 Harry Wurzbach Road

San Antonio TX. 78209



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mollie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio
Download Now