Mollie D. Jones
Mollie D. Jones (Williams). was born in Coatopa, Alabama to John Henry Williams and Ida Mae Garrett.
She's survived by her, son Otis Jones Jr.& Denise(Former wife), daughter Nicole McEvoy & Rich(husband), Willie Johnson and Hettie Lawson (Michigan) Stephen Williams (Delaware) Garrett (Margie) Williams (Alabama) Marie Moore, James Williams, Ida Davis and Larry (Karen) Williams (Michigan) (Wife) and six grandchildren Brittany Jones, Natasha Jones, Marcus McEvoy, Malcolm McEvoy, Otis R Jones, and Mykal McEvoy.
Mollie is preceded in death by husband Otis L Jones, daughter Rose Marie Jones, sister Bea Ogles, brother Frank Williams, sister Irene Hines, and brothers John R. Williams, Harry Williams and Edd Williams
Mollie graduated from Sumpter County Training School in 1959, upon graduating she went on to attend Miles College in Alabama
In 1961 she met Otis L Jones who was to become her husband. They were married the following year and had three children (Rose, Otis Jr., and Nicole) from this union. During their time together they traveled to Bunker Hill Air Force Base, Indiana, Biggs Air Force Base, Texas, Warner Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, The Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Royal Air Force Base Alconbury England, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Royal Air Force Base Upper Heyford, England, and Scott Air Force Base, Illinois (where they retired from the service).
She was a very loving and passionate woman that loved people especially her grandchildren. She really enjoyed playing bingo, going to casinos, sewing and spending time with her grandchildren, they were her heart and she was so proud of them.
Services will be the following:
Viewing Friday, October 11, 2019, from 5 pm to 8 pm
Funeral Services Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 11:00am at
Lewis Funeral Home,
811 S. W. W. White Road
San Antonio TX. 78220
She will be laid to rest Tuesday October 14, 2019,
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
1520 Harry Wurzbach Road
San Antonio TX. 78209
