Dearborn - Monica Mary Jodocy of Dearborn, April 29, 2020. Dear sister of Alice (Dr. Joseph) Mottillo and Sr. Theresa Jodocy O.S.B.; aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brothers Fr. Matthias, Giles, and Marcel Jodocy, and sister Louise "Mim" Carlson. Monica was a graduate of Rock High School, Northern Michigan University, and Oak Park School of Nursing (Chicago). She worked as a registered nurse for many years before also enjoying a long career as an elementary school teacher in Garden City. Due to present circumstances, there will be no wake and no public memorial mass; instead a memorial mass will be conducted by the Capuchins. Monica will be interred in Holy Cross Cemetery in Marquette, MI. Monica left a request that, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen in Detroit, MI (https://www.cskdetroit.org). [email protected]



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 2 to May 3, 2020
