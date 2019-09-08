|
Morris R. Culver
Grosse Isle - Resident of Grosse Isle since 1969. Peacefully passed away on August 31, 2019. Morris was born in Lawrence, MI to Irl and Margaret Culver on June 15, 1925. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Ruth, and two sons, Barry and Scott, and sister Marian (William) Walker. He is survived by his niece Bette Lane and great niece Sonja (Mark) Tanck of Sturgeon Bay, Wi.
Morris was a WWII pilot in the USAAF when discharged in 1945. He has maintained his membership in the Lawrence American Legion Post 174 since 1945. He was an agent for the US Treasury Dept. for 32 years. After retiring in 1980, he was self employed as a consultant and private detective.
Morris and his family enjoyed many friends, travel, and were avid sports fans and participants.
Private service for internment of cremains will be held at the Grosse Ile Presbyterian Church Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Grosse Ile Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 8, 2019