Resources
More Obituaries for Mortimer Levin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Mortimer Levin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Mortimer Levin Obituary
Dr. Mortimer Levin

Dr. Mortimer Levin, a physician who served the people of Detroit for many years, passed away on April 21, at the age of 99, secondary to complications of the coronavirus. He was born and raised in Detroit, graduating from Northern High School. After a stint in the army during World War II as a radar operator based in England, he went to the University of Michigan, and then to medical school in Iowa. After completing an internship in 1951, he opened a family practice in Detroit. When he looked at places to establish a practice, he couldn't help but notice a very large and woefully underserved population. For the majority of time he maintained his family practice, his office was located on Mt. Elliot. He did not fully retire from medicine until 2010.

He spent his final years at Pomeroy Living Sterling Skilled Rehabilitation Center in Sterling Heights, where he was generally referred to as Doc. He was preceded in death by his wife of many years, Marie, and sisters Leah Shapiro and Devera Levin. He is survived by his nephew and niece, Eli and Julia Shapiro, in addition to many great-nephews, great-nieces, and cousins.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mortimer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -