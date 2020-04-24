|
Dr. Mortimer Levin
Dr. Mortimer Levin, a physician who served the people of Detroit for many years, passed away on April 21, at the age of 99, secondary to complications of the coronavirus. He was born and raised in Detroit, graduating from Northern High School. After a stint in the army during World War II as a radar operator based in England, he went to the University of Michigan, and then to medical school in Iowa. After completing an internship in 1951, he opened a family practice in Detroit. When he looked at places to establish a practice, he couldn't help but notice a very large and woefully underserved population. For the majority of time he maintained his family practice, his office was located on Mt. Elliot. He did not fully retire from medicine until 2010.
He spent his final years at Pomeroy Living Sterling Skilled Rehabilitation Center in Sterling Heights, where he was generally referred to as Doc. He was preceded in death by his wife of many years, Marie, and sisters Leah Shapiro and Devera Levin. He is survived by his nephew and niece, Eli and Julia Shapiro, in addition to many great-nephews, great-nieces, and cousins.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020