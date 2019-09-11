|
|
Muriel Jean King
Novi - Muriel Jean King (September 27, 1936 - August 17, 2019)
Peacefully passed away August 17th, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Edward L King. Beloved Mother of Peter (Diane) King, Peggie (Raymond) Marple, Grandmother of Nicole Rheaume and Trevor (Kelliann) Rheaume and Great-Grandmother of Keegan Rheaume, Sister in laws and Brother in laws, Cousins and many Nieces and Nephews.
Muriel loved her family and devoted her time to them as well as her Church and Scottish Heritage with the St Andrew's Society. Was a ballerina as a young girl and woman and always loved dancing. She was a retired Travel agent. She and Edward traveled and cruised the world., it was their passion. She also was trained as a Stephen Minister and counseled woman undergoing cancer treatments, a road she had traveled herself.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday September 14, 2019 at: Faith Community Presbyterian Church 44400 W. 10 Mile Rd. Novi, MI.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Muriel's name to St Jude's Children's Cancer Foundation.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 11, 2019