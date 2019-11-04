Services
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Beloved husband of Minna Kling. Dear father of Miriam (David) Cohen, Nancy (Michael) Cohen, Susan (Matthew) Finston and Joyce (Daniel) Soren. Loving grandfather of Megan (Jeremy) Lawless, Kevin (Westi) Adelman, Lauren and Jessica Cohen, Rachel and Aaron Finston, Vibha and Gitali Soren. Adoring great-grandfather of Walter, Cain and Leah Adelman, Olivia and Ava Lawless. Devoted brother of Sidney (Claudia) Kling and the late Selma Racklin and Marcia Kahn. SERVICES WEDNESDAY, 10:00 AM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
