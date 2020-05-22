Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Graveside service
Sunday, May 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Murray Hozman, 93, of Farmington Hills, died on 21 May 2020. Beloved husband of 50 years of the late Millie Hozman. Cherished father of Kim Botsford, Aron Hozman, the late Scott Hozman, and the late Diane Hozman. Loving grandfather of Evan Botsford, Jaime Botsford, Julia Botsford, and Ari Hozman. Lovingly remembered by special niece Ellen Elkin. Brother of the late Mary (the late Lawrence) Yaffe, the late Charlotte (the late Harry) Levatin, and the late Rose (the late Sol) Sachs. A PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT 10:00 A.M. SUNDAY, MAY 24, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020.

www.irakaufman.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 22 to May 24, 2020
