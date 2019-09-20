|
Myra E. Prihoda
Farmington Hills - Myra E. Prihoda, of Farmington Hills, passed away September 17, 2019 at the age of 81. She was the beloved wife of Jerry Prihoda for 54 years and was cherished by her children, John and Mary along with their families. Visitation Sunday, September 22nd, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary Service at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. She will lie in state Monday, September 23rd, at 10 a.m. until the time of her Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at St. Fabian Catholic Church, 32200 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield. www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 20, 2019