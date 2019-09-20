Services
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 553-0120
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Lying in State
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Fabian Catholic Church
32200 W. 12 Mile Rd.
Farmington Hills, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
St. Fabian Catholic Church
32200 W. 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI
Interment
Following Services
Holy Sepulchre Cemeter
Myra E. Prihoda


1938 - 2019
Myra E. Prihoda Obituary
Myra E. Prihoda

Farmington Hills - Myra E. Prihoda, of Farmington Hills, passed away September 17, 2019 at the age of 81. She was the beloved wife of Jerry Prihoda for 54 years and was cherished by her children, John and Mary along with their families. Visitation Sunday, September 22nd, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary Service at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. She will lie in state Monday, September 23rd, at 10 a.m. until the time of her Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at St. Fabian Catholic Church, 32200 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield. www.mccabefuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 20, 2019
