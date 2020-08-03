Myra Gunsberg
Southfield - Myra Gunsberg, 94, of Southfield, Michigan, died on 01 August 2020. Beloved wife of the late George Gunsberg. Cherished mother of Lisa Gunsberg, Leslie (Harold Leach) Gunsberg, Loren Gordon and the late Louis Gunsberg. Loving grandmother of Becky (Andrew) Cherney, Daniel Gordon, Haley Gordon, and the late Michael Schram. Dear sister of Adeline Lachman and Morton Alger. FUNERAL WILL BE A PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICE ON TUESDAY AT 11:00 A.M. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
