Myra Lynne Vitale
Bay City - Vitale, Myra Lynne, age 52 of Bay City; passed away March 2, 2020 with her family by her side. Loving wife of Gaetano Vitale. Loving mother of Kayla Gil, Danielle (Courtney) Pothoof, Devyn (Morrison) Tracy, Francesca Vitale, and Vincenzo Vitale. Cherished Grammy of Olivia, Parker, Finley, Anastasia, and Maddox. Loving sister of Jacci (Doug) Pothoof, and Eddie (Sonya) Elford. Myra leaves behind many loving friends and family. A memorial visitation will be held Thursday March 5th, 2020 at The Allen Park Chapel Martenson Family of Funeral Homes from 2:00pm until 9:00pm with a rosary service at 7:00pm. A memorial mass will be held the following day March 6th, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Thomas a'Becket in Canton, MI. Memorial contributions in honor of Myra may be made to Angela Hospice and/or The ALS Association.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020