Services
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
(313) 386-6600
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
7:00 PM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Thomas a'Becket
Canton, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Myra Vitale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myra Lynne Vitale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myra Lynne Vitale Obituary
Myra Lynne Vitale

Bay City - Vitale, Myra Lynne, age 52 of Bay City; passed away March 2, 2020 with her family by her side. Loving wife of Gaetano Vitale. Loving mother of Kayla Gil, Danielle (Courtney) Pothoof, Devyn (Morrison) Tracy, Francesca Vitale, and Vincenzo Vitale. Cherished Grammy of Olivia, Parker, Finley, Anastasia, and Maddox. Loving sister of Jacci (Doug) Pothoof, and Eddie (Sonya) Elford. Myra leaves behind many loving friends and family. A memorial visitation will be held Thursday March 5th, 2020 at The Allen Park Chapel Martenson Family of Funeral Homes from 2:00pm until 9:00pm with a rosary service at 7:00pm. A memorial mass will be held the following day March 6th, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Thomas a'Becket in Canton, MI. Memorial contributions in honor of Myra may be made to Angela Hospice and/or The ALS Association.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
Download Now