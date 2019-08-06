Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
For more information about
Nadim Haddad
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Kateri Catholic Church
16101 Rotunda Dr.
Dearborn, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Kateri Catholic Church
16101 Rotunda Dr.
Dearborn, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nadim Haddad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nadim Haddad


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nadim Haddad Obituary
Nadim Haddad

Dearborn - Nadim Haddad, 72, died on August 4, 2019.

Beloved husband for 50 years to Cheryl. Loving father of Kimberlee (Charles) Crispin, Derek (Paula), and Brian. Proud grandfather of Joseph, Collin, Abram, Nikolas, and Brynn. Brother of Maurice (Carol) and Costandi (Andrea). Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visitation on Wednesday, August 7th, 12-9 PM at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Mass on Thursday, August 8th, 11 AM (Instate 10:30 AM) at St. Kateri Catholic Church, 16101 Rotunda Dr., Dearborn, 48120. Please share a memory at www.howepeterson.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nadim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
Download Now