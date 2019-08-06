|
|
Nadim Haddad
Dearborn - Nadim Haddad, 72, died on August 4, 2019.
Beloved husband for 50 years to Cheryl. Loving father of Kimberlee (Charles) Crispin, Derek (Paula), and Brian. Proud grandfather of Joseph, Collin, Abram, Nikolas, and Brynn. Brother of Maurice (Carol) and Costandi (Andrea). Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation on Wednesday, August 7th, 12-9 PM at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Mass on Thursday, August 8th, 11 AM (Instate 10:30 AM) at St. Kateri Catholic Church, 16101 Rotunda Dr., Dearborn, 48120. Please share a memory at www.howepeterson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 6, 2019