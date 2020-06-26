Nadja Cherup
Nadja Cherup

Rochester Hills - Cherup, Nadja, age 100 of Rochester Hills, Passed away June 24, 2020. Loving wife of the late Nicholas Cherup, dear mother of Glenn (Susan) Cherup, Nicholas (Coreen) Cherup, Gordon Cherup and Nadia Cherup, cherished grandmother of Alexander, Naomi and Nicholas Cherup. Sister of the late Alec (the late Alice) and the late George, Jr. (Irene) Bristen. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Burial Service Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 10:00 am at St. Mark Orthodox Church, 400 W. Hamilin Road, Rochester Hills. The family will receive friends Monday, 3-8 pm with a Trisagion Service at 7 pm at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd. Rochester. Interment Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 10:00 am at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
