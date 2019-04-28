Resources
Novi - Age 93, of Novi previously of Farmington, passed away April 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Gregg (Bernadette), Kevin (the late Andrea), and Tedi (Robert) Lojewski. Adored grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 11. Private services. Contributions appreciated to the Fox Run Scholarship Fund, attn: Maryann Mikkelsen, 41200 Fox Run Road, Novi, MI 48377. Please share condolences at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019
