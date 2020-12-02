1/1
Nancy Ann Cowan
1940 - 2020
Nancy Ann Cowan

Brighton - Nancy Ann Cowan, age 80 of Brighton, passed away November 30, 2020. She was born October 4, 1940 in Detroit, MI, the daughter of Frank and Mary (Sincich) Rozman. Beloved wife of G. Donald Cowan whom she married June 16, 1962 in Detroit and he preceded her in death on April 18. 2012. Loving father of Kristen (David) Peterson and Michael George Cowan. Grandmother of Brandon (Emily) and Ashley Peterson; Dear sister of Arlene Kent and Aunt to Brian, Kevin and Todd Kent. Visitation will be Saturday December 5, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). Due to Covid restrictions masks are required at the funeral home with no more than 25 people in attendance at one time. Burial will be in Chilson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
Funeral services provided by
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
December 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of MacDonald's Funeral Home
