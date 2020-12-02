Nancy Ann Cowan
Brighton - Nancy Ann Cowan, age 80 of Brighton, passed away November 30, 2020. She was born October 4, 1940 in Detroit, MI, the daughter of Frank and Mary (Sincich) Rozman. Beloved wife of G. Donald Cowan whom she married June 16, 1962 in Detroit and he preceded her in death on April 18. 2012. Loving father of Kristen (David) Peterson and Michael George Cowan. Grandmother of Brandon (Emily) and Ashley Peterson; Dear sister of Arlene Kent and Aunt to Brian, Kevin and Todd Kent. Visitation will be Saturday December 5, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). Due to Covid restrictions masks are required at the funeral home with no more than 25 people in attendance at one time. Burial will be in Chilson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association
.