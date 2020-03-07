|
Nancy Ann DeVoogd DiPace
Chesterfield - Nancy Ann DeVoogd DiPace, age 87, of Chesterfield, passed away on March 6, 2020. Nancy was a proud graduate of Dominican High School of Detroit. She enjoyed travelling and decorating. Beloved wife of the late Sumner DeVoogd and the late John DiPace. Loving mother of Steven DeVoogd, Mark (Margaret) DeVoogd, Kathryn (Bob) Desmond, Judy Frederick (Randy), Mary Gough (Kevin) and Tim (Lisa) DeVoogd. Proud grandmother of sixteen and great-grandmother of twenty-six.
Visitation will be Monday, March 9, 2020 from 3pm until 8pm at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Rd., Clinton Twp. In state Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 9:00am until time of funeral mass at 9:30am at St. Peter Catholic Church, 95 Market St, Mt Clemens.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020