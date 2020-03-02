|
Nancy ann Kwapisz
Davisburg - of Davisburg, February 28, 2020, at age 81. Beloved wife of Robert "Bob" Kwapisz; loving mother of 4. Visitation Friday, March 6, 2020, from 3-9 pm with Rosary at 7 at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON, 8909 Dixie Hwy, Clarkston. Instate Saturday 9 am until mass at 10 at St. Daniel Catholic Church, 7010 Valley Park, Clarkston. To see full obituary or send condolence go to www.coatsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020