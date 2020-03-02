Services
Coats Funeral Home - Clarkston
8909 Dixie Highway
Clarkston, MI 48348
(248) 620-4142
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Kwapisz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Ann Kwapisz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Ann Kwapisz Obituary
Nancy ann Kwapisz

Davisburg - of Davisburg, February 28, 2020, at age 81. Beloved wife of Robert "Bob" Kwapisz; loving mother of 4. Visitation Friday, March 6, 2020, from 3-9 pm with Rosary at 7 at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON, 8909 Dixie Hwy, Clarkston. Instate Saturday 9 am until mass at 10 at St. Daniel Catholic Church, 7010 Valley Park, Clarkston. To see full obituary or send condolence go to www.coatsfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coats Funeral Home - Clarkston
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -