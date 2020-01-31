Services
Holy Family Church
24505 Meadowbrook Rd
Novi, MI 48375
Nancy Ann Unwin

Nancy Ann Unwin Obituary
Nancy Ann Unwin

February 15, 1934 -

January 27, 2020

Nancy Ann Unwin of Novi passed away January 27, 2020 at the age of 85.

Nancy was predeceased by her parents Eleanor G. (McGough) Unwin and Benjamin G. Unwin. She was the loving sister of the late Benjamin G. (Dolores) Unwin and Donald D. (Christine) Unwin. She showered her time, love, and generosity on her 11 nieces and nephews, 26 great nieces and nephews, and 7 great-great nieces and nephews.

A graduate the University of Detroit (MA in Clinical Psychology), she had a successful career as a school psychologist for 25 years (Detroit, Clawson, Lapeer).

Nancy loved bridge and achieved the level of Bronze Life Master. She enjoyed her retirement years at Fox Run community, participated many philanthropic endeavors, and pursued genealogy. Her love of animals was unsurpassed.

A Memorial Mass is scheduled for March 28, 2020 at 11:00 am at Catholic Church of the Holy Family, 24505 Meadowbrook Rd, Novi, MI 48375; reception following at Fox Run community.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
