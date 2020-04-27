|
Nancy Bulmer
Canton - April 25, 2020. Age 84. Matriarch of the KLUWE/DIEHL families. Preceded in death by parents George Kluwe and Margaret (Diehl) and daughter Julie Sutherland (Roy). Survived by husband Robert of 60 years and sons Douglas (Darlene) and Robert (Chris), 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Graduate of Dearborn's Fordson High School, 1954. Charter member and longtime Pastor's secretary of St. Michael Lutheran Church (LCA) Canton. Interment at Glen Eden Memorial Park, Livonia. A private family viewing and service was held at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Canton (734) 981-1700. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020