Nancy Davis
Nancy Davis, of Farmington Hills passed away on May 20, 2020 on her 93rd birthday. She was born May 20, 1927 to Hubert and Charlotte Farnsworth. Beloved wife of the late Wilber. Loving mother of James, Thomas, John, and Kelly Eaton. Dearest grandmother of seven. Dear sister of Frances Lee Cameron. She was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church of Farmington Hills. Nancy was also a member of the American Association of University Women and NOMADS. She enjoyed music, sports, reading and traveling. A memorial service is being planned for the future.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 21 to May 24, 2020