Nancy E. Stein
- - Died on May 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Age 77. Beloved sister of Robert Stein. Loving Aunt of Jaymie Petronzi (Tony) and Jeff Zimmer (Phoebe). Cherished Great Aunt of Paul Petronzi (Amanda), Anthony Petronzi (Mallory) and Molly Zimmer. She is also survived by her dog Sadie. Preceded in death by her parents H. Roy and Mary Stein, sister Janis Zimmer Stein, brother David Stein, and sister-in-law Janet Stein. She leaves behind many loving friends and neighbors. Funeral Service Friday 11 a.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (btwn 13-14 Mile), 248-549-0500. Family will receive friends Thursday 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial tributes to Leader Dogs for the Blind.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 9, 2019