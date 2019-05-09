Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Stein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy E. Stein


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy E. Stein Obituary
Nancy E. Stein

- - Died on May 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Age 77. Beloved sister of Robert Stein. Loving Aunt of Jaymie Petronzi (Tony) and Jeff Zimmer (Phoebe). Cherished Great Aunt of Paul Petronzi (Amanda), Anthony Petronzi (Mallory) and Molly Zimmer. She is also survived by her dog Sadie. Preceded in death by her parents H. Roy and Mary Stein, sister Janis Zimmer Stein, brother David Stein, and sister-in-law Janet Stein. She leaves behind many loving friends and neighbors. Funeral Service Friday 11 a.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (btwn 13-14 Mile), 248-549-0500. Family will receive friends Thursday 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial tributes to Leader Dogs for the Blind.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now