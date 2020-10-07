Nancy Elizabeth Ritzman- - Age 90, of Bloomfield Hills, MI died on October 5, 2020. Nancy was born on February 17, 1930 in Ferndale, MI. She was adored by her siblings, children, grandchildren, and her many nieces, nephews, and friends. Nancy enjoyed travelling and spending time with her loved ones. She worked for many years as an administrator in the Detroit Public Schools Tuition Department and was actively involved in Girls Scouts with her daughters. Nancy was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Robert Ritzman. Nancy is survived by her loving daughters Amy Nanni (Robert), Rosanne Ritzman, Laura Fitzpatrick (Terence), her four grandchildren Eric, Daniel (Leigh), and Bethany Weiler and Timothy Fitzpatrick, and her siblings, Daisy Bradley and John and Shirley Braxton. Visitation will be at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd, Troy (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500, on Friday, October 9th from 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 10th at 11:00 am at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 1800 W. Maple Rd, Birmingham, MI. Masks are required at both the visitation and funeral service. A private interment will follow the service at White Chapel Memorial Cemetery. The service will be live-streamed and available for many months. Please visit the Church's website, lcr.church, and follow the live stream prompt. Memorial tributes to Capuchin Soup Kitchen or Detroit Catholic Central High School.View obituary and sign tribute wall at