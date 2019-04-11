|
Nancy Halsted
Bloomfield Hills - Nancy was born September 17, 1929 in Grand Rapids, Michigan and passed away peacefully at home in Bloomfield Hills on Saturday, April 6, 2019. A loving wife to her husband Dick for over 67 years and loving mother to their two sons, Rick (Karla) and Bob (Pat).Proud grandmother of Katy (Taylor), Mark (Michelle), Chris (Erin), Kalin (Jennifer), and Jamil, and great grandmother of Tai, Ada, Kennedy, Murphy, Grace, Addison, and Mark, Jr.
A graduate of University of Michigan, where she majored in education, Nancy loved teaching young children in pre-school, kindergarten and first grade in Michigan and North Carolina.
She was an active member of the Junior League of Birmingham, and served as secretary to the Board of the Birmingham Unitarian Church where she was a member for over 60 years.
Nancy was an active member of the Village Club in Bloomfield Hills for many years where she played duplicate bridge with a host of friends.
There will be a celebration of her life at the Birmingham Unitarian Church on Woodward Ave. in Bloomfield Hills at 11 AM on Saturday, April 20th.A reception at the church will follow.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 11, 2019