Nancy McGuire
Clarkston - McGUIRE, Nancy Helen of Clarkston; formerly of Marquette; passed away April 23, 2019; age 83; loving wife of William for 59 years; beloved mom of Brad (Chris) McGuire, Molly (Tom) Pulte and Ron McGuire; proud grandma of Jack Pulte, Aubrey Meadows, Brooke Pulte, Brodrick Meadows and Liam Meadows. Nancy retired from Waterford Elementary Schools after 30 years of service, where she taught music and organized musicals. She served as President of the Kuvasz Club of America, was an organist at Calvary Lutheran Church and a piano teacher. Friends may visit Friday, May 3rd at Clarkston United Methodist Church from 10:00 am until time of Funeral Service at 11:30 am. Private Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Lourdes Senior Community - Clausen Manor. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 30, 2019
