Nancy J. Ellison
Dearborn - Ellison, Nancy J. of Dearborn, age 90. Loving wife of the late Floyd A. Ellison for 56 years. Dearest mother of R. Jeremy (Cheryl) Ellison, Deborah (Donald) Tylenda and Jeffrey (Anastasia Cadotte) Ellison. Dear grandmother of Lara, Dana, Joshua, Joel, Samuel and Abraham; step-grandmother of Kathryn, Brian (Anna) and the late Andrew Holzapfel. Adoring great-grandmother of Ella Rose and Lily, Madelyn and Blake (step great-grandchildren). A memorial celebration will be held at a later date and announced on www.howepeterson.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020