Nancy Jane (Stewart) Fearon, age 84, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020. She was born on January 27, 1936 in Newark, New Jersey, the daughter of Kenneth and Gladys Stewart. She is survived by her husband, Robert F. Fearon, daughter, Kathryn (Scott) Thomas, son, Dan McCurdy (Steve Huffines), stepdaughters, Laurie Fearon, Lynn Fearon, and Lisa (John) Murrin, beloved granddaughters, Sara and Megan Murrin, brother, Bruce Stewart and many nieces and nephews. She graduated from the University of Delaware, and was recognized as the Outstanding Senior in the College of Arts and Science, receiving the annual award in poetry. After raising her children, she joined Lawrence Technological University as the Director of Student Services in the College of Architecture and Design. Contributions in Nancy's name may be made to the , Greater Michigan Chapter, 25200 Telegraph Road, Suite 100, Southfield, Michigan 48033 or to a . A memorial service for her will be held at a later date in the spring.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020