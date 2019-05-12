Services
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church
21201 13 Mile Rd
St. Clair Shores, MI
Nancy J. Loridon


Fraser - Age 82 passed away on May 9, 2019. Born in Detroit, Michigan to Louis and Josephine DeKeyser on June 9, 1936. Survived by her loving children Patrick Kenny, Thomas (Joanne) Kenny, Mark (Mary) Loridon, and Deborah (John) Rozanski; grandchildren Kyle, Sean, and Ryan Kenny, Jaclyn (Peter) Ashamalla, Rachel Kenny, Lindsay and Max Loridon, Dana (Aaron) Cleland, and Jonathan Rozanski; sister Judy (William) Crothers, and sister-in-law Judy DeKeyser. Preceded in death by Marilyn (Roger) Saelen, Carol Jeanne DeKeyser, Marie Louise (Gerard) DeSender, and Gerald DeKeyser. Funeral mass to be held on Friday, May 17th at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church, 21201 13 Mile Rd, St. Clair Shores, MI 48082. In her memory and with sincere appreciation for their kindness, donations may be made to the or WebWhispers.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 12, 2019
