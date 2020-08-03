Nancy Jean Cameron
Howell - Nancy Jean Cameron, 84, passed away on July 30, 2020 in Howell, Michigan. She was born on January 6, 1936 in Detroit, Michigan to Archibald and Agnes Cameron.
Nancy grew up in Detroit, Michigan and graduated from Cooley High School in 1953, then attended Wayne State University where she received a degree in Education. Nancy was a teacher in home economics at Cooley and Northwestern High Schools, then after having children she returned to work with Northwest Community Organization, Calvin Church Youth Group and then the Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother Archibald and Agnes Cameron, her siblings Duncan Cameron, Betty Cannon, Henry Cannon and her niece Denise Cameron.
Nancy enjoyed life, spending time with her five grand-children, her love of the St. Clair River (watching the freighters pass), her constant smile and her ability to make friends everywhere she went. Nancy always saw the best in people and was able to make everyone feel loved.
Nancy is survived by her son Bradley, (Bridget), Brownell, and their children Matthew, Megan Brownell, her daughter Bethany, (Kirt), Radzville, and their children Alexandra, Jack, Maxwell Radzville, and her sister's in-law Barbara Cannon, Joyce Cameron, and nephew Duncan Cameron Jr.
Nancy wanted others to learn from her life and donated her body to the Wayne State University School of Medicine so she can continue teaching the next generation of doctors.
Due to COVID19 the family has no immediate arraignments for an event to celebrate her life - but when able, will advise her friends and family.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the Michigan Great Lakes Alzheimer's Association
in Nancy Cameron's name, 564 South Main St., Suite 200 Ann Arbor, MI 48104, phone 734-369-2716, or on-line https://www.alz.org/mglc