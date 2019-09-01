Services
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
(248) 474-5200
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Gerald Catholic Church
21300 Farmington Rd.
Nancy Jean (Kroehnke) Melia

Nancy Jean (Kroehnke) Melia Obituary
Nancy Jean Melia (Kroehnke)

Livonia - d. August 27, 2019, age 76. Beloved wife of the late Marco (d. 2015); loving mother of Helen (Bill) Hammond and Jenny Melia; grandmother of Maggie and Abby Henrickson; sister-in-law of Jim Melia. Nancy was the ultimate people person. She loved her family with all her heart. She taught science as an Adjunct Assistant Professor at Schoolcraft College and in the public school system. Nancy's family will receive guests Wednesday, September 4, 4-8 pm, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., Farmington (248-474-5200). Gathering & Funeral Mass Thursday, September 5, 10:30 am, St. Gerald Catholic Church, 21300 Farmington Rd., (248-477-7470) with luncheon to follow. Entombment with her loving husband, her mother, Helen Wychor Childs and father, Karl Kroehnke at Glen Eden, Livonia. The family encourages you to share notes of memories you have of Nancy with her daughter Jenny. During Nancy's final, extended illness Jenny served as a tireless caregiver 24/7. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes contributions towards Jenny's welfare. Memory notes and contributions in the name of Jennifer Melia may be sent to Jenny at 34084 Carl Drive, Livonia, 48152. heeney-sundquist.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 1, 2019
