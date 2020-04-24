Services
Nancy Kava

Nancy Kava Obituary
Nancy Kava

Shelby Twp. - April 22, 2020 Age: 81

Beloved wife of the late John Kava. Loving mother of John, Lynn (Ken) Rausch, Joe (Angela), and the late Lisa Rennie. Loving grandmother of Jason, Morissa, Erik, Alexa, and Dominic. Dear sister of Virginia (the late Rick) Tecker and Jerome (Susan) Licari. Funeral services are private and have been entrusted to the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. Shelby Twp. A Mass will be held in the near future. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
